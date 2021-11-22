Lakewood police investigating after woman struck, killed by truck at crosswalk

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Lakewood police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday afternoon.

A woman was reportedly walking the crosswalk at the intersection of West 117th Street and Clifton Boulevard when she was struck by a truck, police said.

First responders reportedly arrived on scene around 4 p.m., and police said the victim was pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name at this time as they work to contact her family.

Following the incident, the driver did remain on scene, police said, and no charges or arrests have been made.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.