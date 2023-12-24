LAKEWOOD., Ohio (WJW) — Lakewood Police said they’re searching for a 29-year-old female named Ariel Monae Walters in connection with the stabbing of the child’s father and that she took the child, 1-year-old Choice Walters.

An Ambert Alert was issued around noon Sunday when the incident happened on Clifton Boulevard in Lakewood, police said.

Authorities said the suspect usually takes Uber and that police made phone contact with her, but she “refuses to cooperate.” Police said the child can be heard in the background.

*The photo above from Lakewood Police is of Choice Walters. An Amber Alert has been issued for the child*

*The photo below from Lakewood Police is of Ariel Monae Walters*

There’s no word on the condition of the father.