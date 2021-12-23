Live: Firefighters give update on Lakewood garage collapse

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters rushed to the Marine Towers West in Lakewood just after 10 a.m. Thursday after part of an underground parking garage caved in next to the building.

“It’s a fairly sizable collapse. It’s a pancake collapse so the second floor deck collapsed onto the first floor deck and subsequently sections of that also came down,” said Fire Chief Timothy Dunphy.

Residents felt the attached high-rise shake before firefighters knocked on their doors, telling them to leave as a precaution.

“Just kind of a like a ‘boom.’ It was quick, but ‘boom,'” said resident Matt Bennett.

“We had to evacuate. They said it might collapse and bring enough stuff for 24 hours,” said resident Megan Marett.

Officials say it appears no one was in the area or injured in the collapse.

“We did review some camera footage and it appears to verify that, but we still have our teams there confirming,” said Lakewood Mayor Meghan George.

An engineer was determining if it was safe to enter as building management called residents to ensure all were accounted for.

“It’s a miracle because it’s a busy building. A lot of people come in and out all day long, especially around the holidays, a lot of people coming and going,” said Bennett.

The complex is about 50 years old and inspected annually.

The collapse happened near the garage entrance, stranding vehicles. Firefighters are investigating how many cars may have been crushed and the cause of the collapse.

“It’s still under investigation. We have absolutely no idea what caused this to happen,” said Chief Dunphy.

Residents gathered what they could, including pets, and prepared to spend Christmas Eve away from home.

“We’re lucky it wasn’t part of the main structure, just the parking garage,” said Bennett.