Lakewood mayor calls safety “biggest issue” after string of gun violence

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Lakewood’s mayor addressed action being taken in response to a string of gun violence in the city during her virtual State of the City address Friday.

The address comes after a shooting at Madison Park Tuesday afternoon that left an 18-year-old man injured. Thursday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Corey Froberg for the shooting.

Another shooting at the park on March 11 remains under investigation, and no one has yet been arrested, Lakewood police said.

“This incident has rattled our community and for good reason,” Lakewood Mayor Meghan George said of the latest shooting during her address Friday.

She said safety is the biggest issue facing the community.

“These gun-related incidents have become far too common and we’ve now experienced them in our own community,” George said.

The city’s recent string of gun violence also includes a shooting last week in the parking lot of Game On, a shooting inside a Metro PCS store last month and several armed carjackings.



“In most gun-related incidents, the suspect has been apprehended by the Lakewood Police Department,” George said.

George said the city has increased security and policing at parks, including assigning an officer to Madison Park during peak hours. She said the city is also installing new police cameras to aid investigations and will be providing trauma services to those affected by gun violence.

City council members have also announced proposals including launching a task force to examine hiring a separate public safety director, a role now filled by George, prioritizing training and hiring for vacant police positions and growing block clubs.

George said gun violence is a problem that extends beyond Lakewood’s borders.

“We could put every safety measure we can think of in place,” she said. “ But that’s not going to guarantee another incident will not happen.”