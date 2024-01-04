LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Women are setting a new standard in Lakewood. In a historic first, all three branches of government are led by women.

“It was very surprising to me,” said Sarah Kepple, city council president. “Looks like we’re probably the largest city in Ohio to have all-female leadership.”

Kepple, Lakewood Municipal Court Judge Tess Neff and Mayor Meghan George account for female leadership reaching a more than decade high.

“Judge Neff was our first female judge,” said Kepple. “Mayor George is only our second female mayor. It turns out I’m only the third female president of council.”

The milestone was accomplished this week when Lakewood City Council elected Kepple, a previous at-large councilperson, to be president of council.

“It’s thrilling to be a part of that,” said Judge Neff.

From left: Lakewood City Council President Sarah Kepple, Municipal Court Judge Tess Neff and Mayor Meghan George.

Women taking the lead in Lakewood has a rich history. Women there gained the right to vote ahead of much of the country.

“Women in Lakewood earned themselves the right to vote in 1917 before the passage of the 19th Amendment,” said Kepple. “They got the city to give them the right to vote.”

A historic marker documenting the event is located at Lakewood Park near the Women’s Pavilion.

According to Kepple, Lakewood is likely the largest city in Ohio to be led by women. As of December, she said only Tiffin in Seneca County and Grandview Heights in Franklin County have women in leadership roles.

Judge Neff said she hopes the next generation of girls believes they can one day take charge too.

“They should have the confidence to try anything, even if it will be challenging to get there,” she said.