Lakewood man sentenced for posting sexually explicit videos of child on TikTok

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WJW) – A U.S. District judge in Connecticut has sentenced a Lakewood man on charges of posting sexually explicit videos of a child to TikTok.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in March 2020, Grinnell posed as a 15-year-old girl and met a child online on Omegle who was under the age of 12.

Documents say Grinnell told the minor victim to take sexually explicit photos and videos of herself and send them to Grinnell over Snapchat.

After the minor victim began to feel threatened by Grinnell, she unfriended and blocked Grinnell’s account, according to court documents.

Grinnell contacted friends of the minor victim on TikTok and stated that unless the minor victim got in touch with him, he would post a video of her naked on TikTok, documents state.

Grinnell then posted sexually explicit videos of the minor victim on TikTok, according to investigators.

Grinnell subsequently shared additional videos of the minor victim with undercover officers and bragged about how many videos he had and how easy it would be for him to get more videos from other minors.

Grinnell was arrested in September of 2020 and pleaded guilty in April of 2021.

Grinnell was sentenced to 121 months of imprisonment, followed by 15 years of supervised release.