Lakewood man admits posing as teen, posting explicit videos of minor on TikTok

In this photo illustration, the download page for the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– A Lakewood man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on Monday.

Brian Grinnell, 36, admitted he posed as a 15-year-old girl and met a girl under the age of 12 on the chat website Omegle, court documents said. He continued to talk to the victim on Snapchat, where he told her to take sexually explicit photos and videos, then send them to him.

The young girl blocked Grinnell’s account after she started to feel threatened by him. Grinnell then contacted the victim’s friend on TikTok. He told her if the victim did not get in touch with him, he would post a video of her naked on TikTok, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

He posted the videos, then harassed the victim’s friend.

“I want a video of you begging me to not put them up. And you have to be topless in the video. If you don’t want any more of your friend stuff going out,” he said, according to federal investigators.

The victim’s friend told Grinnell they would call the police. He responded, “How are they gonna find me?” Investigators said he posted another explicit video of the minor on TikTok.

Grinnell was arrested on Sept. 23. He will be sentenced on July 19 and faces between five and 10 years in prison.