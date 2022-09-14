LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – ­Madison Park is introducing a new community resource that aims to encourage kids to go outside and play.

The Little Free Locker Room is filled with sporting goods equipment that is free for public use.

“Our hope is to make recreation in our park accessible to everybody, especially children,” Friends of Madison Park President Matt Bixenstine said. “People from all walks of life and socio-economic statuses.”

Bixenstine said this small but mighty supply of equipment is sure to bring smiles to people visiting Madison Park.

“You can show up at the park and there’s going to be an assortment of sporting goods that are available to you whenever you want to use them,” he said.

There are a set list of rules for the locker, the most important of which is to bring the items back when you’re finished.

“But if they don’t, we have a nice stockpile so we can always replenish the Locker Room as needed,” Bixenstine said.

It’s all donation driven, so the only cost to get started was building the locker. Bixenstine said that was just a couple hundred bucks. He’s hopeful more communities around Cleveland can adopt this concept too.

“I think the concept could be replicated pretty much in any public park,” he said. “Really as a way to celebrate fitness and just outdoor play by kids.”