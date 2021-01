LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Fire crews will be working to determine the cause of a house fire in Lakewood Friday.

A fire broke out just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Belle Ave.

Everyone made it out of the home safely.

Flames were showing from the front of the home when firefighters arrived, according to crews on the scene.

No firefighters were hurt.

FOX 8 crews at the scene say the fire caused extensive damage to the first floor of the home.