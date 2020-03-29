Lakewood firefighters rescue dog trapped off shore of Lake Erie

courtesy: Lakewood Firefighters

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Lakewood firefighters work every day to save lives and on Sunday morning they risked their own to rescue a dog stranded off the shores of Lake Erie.

“The water levels rose due to all the rain we had this weekend and the dog couldn’t get out,” said Lakewood Assistant Chief Darren Collins.

The owner had been searching for the dog that got out of the yard accidentally.

Collins said firefighters got calls from those living off Lake Avenue Saturday who spotted the dog, but due to the conditions of the lake they weren’t able to make the rescue.

“The water was just to choppy due to the storms so we prayed that the lake would be calm and when we went down around 7 a.m. Sunday it was,” Collins said.

He said eight firefighters assisted in the rescue and used an inflatable rescue raft.

“They had some food with them and were able to get the dog to the raft,” Collins said. The firefighters and dog all made it to shore without any injuries.

“We are so happy we were able to get the dog,” Collins added.

The female dog named Aspen appears to be OK, is back with her owner, and was going to the veterinarian for a check-up.

Aspen rescued by Lakewood firefighters