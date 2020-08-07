Lakewood City Schools reversing its decision to suspend fall sports, extracurricular activities

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Another school district is reversing its decision to suspend fall sports and extracurricular activities.

The announcement came shortly after Lakewood City Schools’ student athletes, parents, and coaches held a rally Thursday night.

“Our runners, our athletes, our band members need to have that. We’ve been practicing for a while now and we’ve been very fortunate to have no issues. We are following all the guidelines,” said Adam Swiat, girls track and cross country coach.

“We just want to get a good season in. We worked really hard in the off season,” said Brandon Bates, junior football player.

Last week, Lakewood City Schools announced they were following the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s recommendation of remote learning for the first part of the school year.

All athletic and other extracurricular activities were immediately suspended.

“Our student athletes need to be out there. They need that connection,” said Swiat.

Those athletes rallied ahead of a special school board meeting at Garfield Middle School.

It appeared their voices were heard.

Moments later, members of the school board announced all sports and extracurricular activities can immediately resume.

The district later explained their decision in a statement, saying “the recommendation to suspend sports and extracurricular activities was intended for the beginning of remote instruction, which for Lakewood City Schools, begins September 8th.”

The district went on to say they are aware that recommendations and guidelines may change at any time.

Therefore, they will revisit the status of extracurriculars on or before September 8.

“We just want normalcy back in our lives. They took it away so fast and we want it back,” said Matthew Bowen, senior.

