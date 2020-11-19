Lakewood Christmas display pays tribute to local teen who passed away from cancer

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A giant Christmas display outside a local restaurant is lighting up Lakewood’s Gold Coast neighborhood.

The lights have a special meaning this year.

It’s been over a year since Tony George lost his 16-year-old son Mikey to leukemia.

“His favorite time of the year was Christmas. His favorite month was December. It’s because he got two times to celebrate. His birthday and Christmas,” said George.

Mikey’s love for the holidays was brought to light Wednesday night in a giant Christmas display outside the Summer House Restaurant in Lakewood.

“We did that in his honor to bring hope in a time where a lot of people don’t see hope,” said George.

There are more than 85,000 LED lights and a special Christmas tree decorated in orange and white, Mikey’s favorite colors.

Summer House is located in the Carlyle building, literally lighting up Lakewood’s Gold Coast.

“The restaurant was built in his honor, also. All the profits from the restaurant goes to Awakening Angels, a charity that deals with young people and adults with Down Syndrome and autism,” said George.

This winter wonderland will be illuminated nightly until after the New Year.

