Lakewood bowling alley, music venue changes policy amid COVID surge

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Mahall’s in Lakewood is among several Northeast Ohio venues that decided to make some policy changes due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

All staff, artists and patrons must prove they’ve been vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 48 hours to attend any shows or concerts at Mahall’s.

The new guidelines go into effect starting no later than Sept. 7.

The facility joins other concert promoters and artists who’ve announced new vaccination policies in recent days in an effort to keep live music going throughout the country.