LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Twenty-seven beagles that were seized by Lakewood Animal Control are now available for adoption at the Friendship Animal Protective League of Lorain County.

City police in December served a search warrant at a Waterbury Road home and rescued 41 beagles that were being kept in unsanitary conditions, FOX 8 News reported. The city building department later declared the house to be uninhabitable, according to the release.

After the seizure, Lakewood Animal Control had 41 beagles in their care, was low on supplies to care for the incoming dogs and was stuck in limbo until the case went to court. But on January 6, the owner of the beagles pled guilty to multiple counts of animal cruelty.

The guilty plea awarded all of the beagles to Lakewood Animal Control, which ultimately gave the beagles a chance to look for new homes.

Friendship APL was able to transfer a total of 27 beagles into the shelter’s care, according to the Friendship APL website.

Before the beagles are available for adoption, they will receive any necessary vet care and they will be spayed or neutered.

“Our hope is that these beagles will never have to suffer again. We hope they will go off into wonderful homes and learn what it means to be a dog again,” the website says.

When the beagles become available to adopt they will be posted to the FAPL website. Once they are available, if you are interested, the shelter asks that you visit during open hours Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

If you would like to donate to support the mission of the Friendship APL, click here.

“We cannot say thank you to our supporters enough!” the website says.