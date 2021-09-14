Lakewood bar requiring vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – A bar in Lakewood is the latest establishment in Northeast Ohio to announce it will be requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

LBM says all guests who want to dine indoors have to either have their vaccination card, a copy of it, or a picture with it.

If not, you can provide a negative COVID-19 test result, as long as that test was taken in the last 72 hours.

Anyone without proof of vaccination can dine outdoors or get food or drinks to go.

“Thank you all for understanding and being supportive during this continued crisis,” the bar wrote on its Facebook page.

They say the move is to protect the crew, their families and guests.