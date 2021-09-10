Lakewood bar changes COVID-19 policy for guests

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – A bar in Lakewood is making some updated COVID-19 policies for guests next week.

Starting Monday, LBM on Madison Avenue will start requiring patrons who dine indoors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at most 72 hours before the visit.

Anyone who doesn’t show proof can dine on their outdoor patio or get food and drinks to-go.

The bar said proof of vaccination includes the original vaccination card, a copy of it or a picture of you with it.

In an Instagram post, the business said they’re making the update to help protect workers, their families and guests.

MOJO World Eats and Drink in Cleveland Heights recently made similar policy changes.