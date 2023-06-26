CLEVELAND (WJW) – Frustration is mounting for residents of a lakefront mobile home community months after people who call it home were told they would have to eventually vacate the property to increase access to the lake.

Standing in front of what was supposed to be her retirement home, Carol McClain of Cleveland said she has no idea where to go and knows she is running out of time to find a new place to live.

“Very stressful, you’re living on a day-to-day basis basically and there’s really no place you can go to get an answer,” said McClain.

Plunged into uncertainty, McClain, who owns her mobile home at the Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community, has until August 31, 2024 to move.

She was informed in February about plans to transform the community that borders Lake Erie. At the time of the announcement, 140 units were occupied.

In a letter to residents from the Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community LLC dated mid-June, residents were asked to schedule an appraisal with a third party that will aid in putting together assistance packages that could be announced as soon as next month.

Failure to do so, the letter stated, could risk receiving a package that does not accurately reflect the value of the unit.

McClain, a member of the resident steering committee and the newly formed United Residents of Euclid Beach, expressed concern about getting a fair deal.

“I got it at a bargain because I had a lot of work to do, so I purchased it for $22,000 and I had to have work done in here. I paid cash for it,” said McClain. “There’s no way I can give it back with the money I put into it and where it is in relation to the lake.”

According to the Euclid Beach Neighborhood plan, all 28 acres of land would be turned into green space purchased by the Western Reserve Land Conservancy in 2021.

“It doesn’t make sense to uproot people for the green space,” said McClain. “I’m going to pray and do the best I can. That’s all I can do.”

Western Reserve Land Conservancy Director of Communications Jared Saylor said in a written statement:

“We are actively seeking resources that will aid in their transition into alternative housing by the August 31, 2024 closing date. We hope to have information to share with residents next month that will include moving expenses and fair market values of mobile homes that residents cannot or will not move. We recognize the challenge this decision presents to residents and pledge to continue to prioritize the needs of the people who live in the Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community.”