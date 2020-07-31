Lakefront Lines shutting down for good in September, owners say pandemic to blame

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lakefront Lines is shutting down for good due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coach USA, which owns the company, notified the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services in a letter on July 15 that all four of its locations will be closing. They include Cleveland, Brook Park, Toledo and Columbus.

“As a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company was forced to rapidly cease and/or substantially reduce its operations. Specifically, public health concerns, government issued Stay at Home Orders, school closures, and other actions taken in order to help prevent or mitigate the effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic negatively impacted travel and overall business operations and caused an unanticipated and dramatic economic downturn,” the letter states.

The owners said they had hoped that business would start to improve but it has not. As a result, all employees with the company will be permanently laid off.

Lakefront Lines will officially cease operations tentatively on September 16.

