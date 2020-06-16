Lake Ridge Academy announces plans for in-person classes in the fall

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Lake Ridge Academy announced Tuesday it intends to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year with in-person classes.

The school plans to start the new year Friday, August 21.

According to a press release, the private, independent school has a 93-acre campus the school believes will serve them in keeping students safe from COVID-19.

“Lake Ridge Academy is excited to be uniquely positioned to safely educate our students at school again this fall. We know students learn best in an in-person environment with small classes led by caring teachers. Our small size combined with our expansive campus and established natural world curriculum allows us to be nimble as we adjust to educating during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Mitch White, Head of School.

The school has a reopening planning committee that is working through the summer to make all necessary adjustments.

The school says it will make all plans available by August 10.

Schools in Ohio closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and did not resume in-person classes for the end of the year.