Lake Metroparks Farmpark reopening Friday

**Discover more about Lake Metroparks Farmpark in the video above.**

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Spring has not quite sprung but, one of Northeast Ohio’s favorite family-friendly attractions is reopening Friday.

The Lake Metroparks Farmpark returns with plenty to see, including baby farm animals and a demonstration on how maple syrup is made.

Hours are Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Naturally, certain health guidelines are in place, and masks are required for all guests 10 years old and over while inside. Wagon rides and indoor activities are also set at limited capacity. People are asked to follow all protocols.