Lake Metroparks Farmpark opens corn maze Friday with safety guidelines in place

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — There’s still plenty of opportunity to get lost in a corn maze this summer and fall, as the Lake Metroparks Farmpark is making sure you can get your fix.

Starting this Friday, the Farmpark’s 3-acre corn maze opens up with social distancing guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors can tromp through the maze every weekend from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Oct. 18, weather permitting.

This year, the maze paths are set at twice the width to allow for optimal distancing. All guests older than 10 are required by Ohio law to wear a mask (which Gov. DeWine talks about the importance of in the video above) while visiting any indoor spaces at the park.

Photo courtesy Lake Metroparks Farmpark

The Corn maze is included with admission to the park.

Find out more at lakemetroparks.com.

