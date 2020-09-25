Lake Metroparks Farmpark kicks off Fall Harvest Weekends

KIRTLAND, Ohio — What says fall better than Fall Harvest Weekends at Lake Metroparks Farmpark?

Their yearly tradition of celebrating the harvest season with four themed weekends at the Farmpark, 8800 Euclid Chardon Road, Kirtland, starts Friday and runs through Oct. 18.

The weekends include Fridays, Saturday sand Sundays, with each weekend focusing on a different aspect of farming and harvest. There will also be regularly-scheduled activities and demonstrations along with music and Farmpark’s famous apple slushie.

There’s also a three-acre corn maze and farm animals.

The following themes take place on the following weekends:

— Sept. 25 through Sept. 27: Apple Butter and Cider Weekend. Visitors can learn how to prepare apples, make cider and apple butter and take a tour on the “Johnny Apple Seed Trail.”

— Oct. 2 through Oct. 4: Horsepower Weekend. Visitors can see how horses are used for farming and discover how tractors improved farming over the years. They can also get their picture taken on one of Farmpark’s antique tractors.

— Oct. 9 through Oct. 11 and Oct. 16 through Oct. 18: Fall Harvest Experience. Visitors help husk, shell and grind corn, paint a pumpkin, and enjoy the harvest food preparation.

Guests aged 10 and older are required to wear masks while indoors. All activities and demonstrations are held outdoors. Facial coverings are encouraged while outdoors, but not required unless visitors are unable to maintain a six-foot social distance from those who aren’t household members.

For much more, click here.