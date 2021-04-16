Lake Metroparks Farmpark extending hours of operation

** Watch previously aired video above to see more about Lake Metroparks Farmpark **

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Lake Metroparks Farmpark is extending their hours of operation with some COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting Tuesday, April 20, the farmpark will be open Tuesdays through Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed Mondays, they said in Facebook post.

Due to the pandemic, the farmpark’s website asks visitors to come back another time if the parking lot is full. Masks and social distancing are required when indoors.

According to the website, advance tickets are not required and admission at the door is:

$8 Ages 12 through 59

$7 Ages 60 and older

$6 Ages 2 through 11

Children younger than 2 are free