Lake Metroparks Farmpark celebrating holidays with ‘Country Lights’ drive-thru display

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Lake Metroparks Farmpark is celebrating the holidays with a drive-thru presentation of “Country Lights.”

The park will be decorated with all kinds of displays that guests can view from the warmth of their vehicles. Drive time ranges between 20 and 45 minutes.

Courtesy of Lake Metroparks

The festivities begin on Dec. 1 and go until Dec. 22. Tickets cost $27.50 per carload. They must be purchased online in advance.

Toy kits will also be available for sale, which contain unassembled, unpainted wooden parts and hardware to build a toy at home. There are different toys to choose from.

