STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — More than $3 million dollars in cuts are coming to the Lake Local School District, as voters fail to pass a multi-million dollar levy Tuesday night.

Superintendent Kevin Tobin says it is a crushing defeat.

“When you’re in a business that’s a service industry and 80% of your budget is salary and benefits, it comes down to people,” Tobin said. “So you have to cut people and so when you cut people, you’re gonna cut services.”

Voters made their message clear: eliminate expenses and don’t turn to them for additional tax funding. The $9.9 million dollar, 5-year levy failed by just 274 votes, with more than 9,000 casting a ballot.

“That’s relatively a big margin compared to when we passed in the past,” Tobin said. “In the past, we passed an operating levy by eight votes. We passed once by 32 votes. So, in the history of Lake Local Schools in asking the community for money, it’s always been a dogfight.”

WJW photo

That tax measure would have generated more than $6 million in new money for the district’s operating expenses. Now, the district has to cut 20 to 25 staff members and scale back bus services for more than 3,300 students in the district.

“As we move into next fall, our bussing will have to be cut in half,” Tobin said. “We won’t bus 9 through 12 students and there will be a 2 mile radius for all other students.”

Arts and music programs will also be cut here in the district. And if you have a student athlete at home, expect to pay to play.

“There will be a $950 pay for play put on for athletics,” he said.

FOX 8 spoke with taxpayer Mary Armbruster who said she has a granddaughter in the district.

“That’s very sad to hear it’s all gonna be taken away from them,” she said.

The Stark County Auditor’s Office reportedly stated the additional cost to a homeowner would have been another $346 annually for each $100,000 home valuation. It’s still not clear if voters will see another tax levy next year.

“People are really struggling right now with other things and they just can’t afford it,” Armbruster said.