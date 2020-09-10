Lake Humane Society shares wonderful update on dog who suffered heatstroke after being chained up

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake Humane Society on Thursday shared a wonderful update about a pup named Penny who had suffered severe heatstroke.

The animal organization said Penny — a one-year-old pit bull terrier mix — had been chained up outside without water in 90-degree heat in August.

“We received the great news that Penny’s liver and kidney functions are back to normal!” the Lake Humane Society wrote on Facebook.

The post goes on to say that Penny will need surgery on her leg next week because she was collapsing when walking and playing.

“Please keep our sweet Penny in your thoughts,” the organization wrote.

Penny is resting comfortably in her foster home and getting “all the love she wants.” The Lake Humane Society thanked everyone who has donated to Penny’s Angel Fund.

