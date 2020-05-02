Lake Humane Society says rescue cat named ‘Bear’ hailed a hero for saving owner’s life

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A rescue cat named Bear is being credited for saving the life of her owner, who recently had a medical episode.

The Lake Humane Society shared the story on Facebook and said Alan had adopted Bear from the shelter back in December of 2018.

“Alan, who lives alone and suffers with numerous health conditions, was not feeling well last week and thought taking a nap would help him to feel better. But Bear would not have it! Bear knew something was wrong and sprang into action,” the staff wrote.

They said Bear began jumping on Alan’s chest, pawing at him and licked his face until she got his attention. When he awoke, he felt dizzy and had trouble seeing, so he decided to call 911.

“EMTs arrived and found that his sugar was over 900! Alan was rushed to the hospital and admitted. Upon talking with his doctor, he explained that had he stayed asleep he would have died!” the staff noted.

Thankfully Alan is feeling much better now and is back at home with his hero, Bear.