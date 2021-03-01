Lake Humane Society rescues two emaciated horses, Johnny and June

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Two horses were taken from a home more than a week ago, after Lake Humane Society followed up on reports that the animals were being neglected.

Upon arriving at the property, humane society agents observed that the pair of horses appeared emaciated and that no grain was available to them with little hay. Temperatures were also around 4 degrees (causing their water buckets to freeze) and yet the animals had no blankets or much protection.

Photo courtesy Lake Humane Society

Photo courtesy Lake Humane Society

Photo courtesy Lake Humane Society

A veterinarian examined the horses and said that the 16-year-old Johnny and 20-year-old June were both dehydrated and starved. In a body score our of 9, the horses ranked 2 and 1.5, respectively.

The animals are now in the humane society’s care, with proper medical attention in place. However, the society estimates treatment will cost as much as $10,000 and are asking for the public’s help in this matter.