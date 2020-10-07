Lake Humane Society reports improvements in animals after seizing 161 cats from pet sanctuary

WARNING: Some images and content in this story may be considered disturbing to some viewers.

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — In late September, after receiving a complaint about the conditions at Caroline’s Kids Pet Rescue & Sanctuary, the Lake Humane Society reported removing 49 dead cats along with 161 live cats from the facility.

Now, the Lake Humane Society, which operates out of Mentor, reports that after surgeries and antibiotics were administered, some cats are improving.

“After just 12 days in our care, [two cats] had dramatic improvements in their health,” the rescue group said in a Facebook post (as seen in the photos below).

When removed, cats at the facility were said to be ailing from things like ringworm, URI (Upper Respiratory Infection), the serious feline virus panleukopenia and also fleas.

Caroline’s Kids Pet Rescue & Sanctuary said they tried very hard to save the cats. They addressed the issue on their Facebook page, which has since been removed.

People can continue to donate to Lake Humane Society to help the cats rescued from the property can find out more at www.lakehumane.org. The rescue group thanked those who’ve already donated in a Facebook post, as seen below:

