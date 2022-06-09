MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– The Lake Humane Society is asking for donations as it prepares for the increase of homeless animals during the summer.

The humane society said pets in need arrive in staggering numbers, including a group of 14 kittens. It estimated more than 500 kittens will come through its doors this year.

“During this season, we are very busy with stray cats and mother cats. We are also seeing more animals with fleas, heartworm disease and injuries from being outside. This creates a high need for supplies such as milk replacer, food, vaccines and medications in the summer,” said shelter manager Megan Newkirk.

(Photo courtesy: Lake Humane Society)

(Photo courtesy: Lake Humane Society)

(Photo courtesy: Lake Humane Society)

(Photo courtesy: Lake Humane Society)

The Lake Humane Society created a summer fund drive to help pay for the cost of caring for so many abused, abandoned and neglected animals.

Donations can be made online or by sending checks to Lake Humane Society ATTN: Summer Fund Drive, 7564Tyler Blvd. Bldg. E, Mentor, Ohio 44060.