Lake Humane Society nursing severely emaciated dog back to health

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– The Lake Humane Society is raising money to treat a severely emaciated dog named Sparky.

A good Samaritan found the pup and brought him in for medical treatment. It’s unknown how long he was without food or water, but he would not have survived outside much longer.

(Photo courtesy: Lake Humane Society)

(Photo courtesy: Lake Humane Society)

The humane society said he had an upper respiratory infection and whipworms. He started on a high-calorie diet and now weighs 32 pounds. Sparky will stay at the humane society while he recovers and gains 10 to 15 pounds.

The estimated cost of his treatment is upwards of $1,000.

Donations can be made online or by mail: Lake Humane Society, ATTN: Sparky’s Angel Fund, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Building E, Mentor, OH 44060.