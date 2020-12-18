Lake Health announces new partnership with University Hospitals

*Watch our report above on a local caregiver sharing their experience with the COVID-19 vaccine.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake Health, which is based in Lake County, announced that it will be joining University Hospitals.
According to a press release, the hospital started exploring options for a strategic partner earlier this year. Board members approved the agreement on Wednesday.
“Our goal has been, and continues to be, to provide access to the highest quality care for the people of Lake County and surrounding communities, right here at home,” said Cynthia Moore-Hardy, president and CEO of Lake Health. “Joining UH will enable us to enhance existing health care services close to home and continue to improve health outcomes for the community.”
Lake Health will continue to offer the same services and accept the same insurance plans. University Hospitals also plans to honor all of Lake Health’s existing affiliations.
“We welcome Lake Health’s physicians, caregivers and employees to UH, who we respect for their talents and the commitment we share with them to excellence in care for the patients we serve,” Cliff A. Megerian, MD, University Hospitals President, said. “UH looks forward to collaborating with Lake Health’s medical staff, both employed and independent physicians, to enhance healthcare services for the local community.”
