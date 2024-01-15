[In the video above, see a ‘rare’ phenomenon on Lake Erie. ]

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Powerful Lake Erie is quickly becoming a winter wonderland as single-digit temperatures and subzero windchills batter Northeast Ohio.

It was just earlier this month, FOX 8 reported the amount of ice on Lake Erie was nearly non-existent, and at its lowest rate since record-keeping started 50 years ago.

Now, spectacular pictures of ice formations and what looks like a frozen tundra are making their way into the FOX 8 newsroom.

Credit: William Market

Credit: Barry Koehler

Credit: Barry Koehler

Credit: Barry Koehler

“I went to bed hearing waves. I woke up to silence and saw the lake iced over. It’s nice to finally see the beauty of winter,” said Greg Peiffer, who shared the photos below.

Credit: Greg Peiffer

Credit: Greg Peiffer

Over the weekend, strong winds also created a rare phenomenon — water levels pushed away from the shore, revealing portions of the bottom of the lake.

