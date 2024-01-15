[In the video above, see a ‘rare’ phenomenon on Lake Erie. ]
CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Powerful Lake Erie is quickly becoming a winter wonderland as single-digit temperatures and subzero windchills batter Northeast Ohio.
It was just earlier this month, FOX 8 reported the amount of ice on Lake Erie was nearly non-existent, and at its lowest rate since record-keeping started 50 years ago.
Now, spectacular pictures of ice formations and what looks like a frozen tundra are making their way into the FOX 8 newsroom.
“I went to bed hearing waves. I woke up to silence and saw the lake iced over. It’s nice to finally see the beauty of winter,” said Greg Peiffer, who shared the photos below.
Over the weekend, strong winds also created a rare phenomenon — water levels pushed away from the shore, revealing portions of the bottom of the lake.
You can see those pictures here.