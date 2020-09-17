Lake Erie walleye on track for historic high in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife reports 2020 walleye and yellow perch hatches are above average.

Both the walleye and perch are also producing at “exceptional” levels in the western basin of Lake Erie, according to a press release from ODNR.

The 2020 August walleye hatch index was 48 per hectare, which is the eight-highest value on record for Ohio’s waters of the western basin, ODNR reports.

“This year’s hatch combined with the exceptional 2015, 2018, and 2019 year-classes ensures an abundance of young walleye will complement the older and larger fish that make up the current Lake Erie walleye population, which is projected to hit a historic high in 2021,” said Travis Hartman, the Division of Wildlife’s Lake Erie fisheries program administrator.

2019 hit 47 per hectare.

ODNR says it was the highest catch of 1-year-old walleye ever observed in Ohio’s 2020 August western basin trawl survey, nearly doubling the previous high from 2015.

Walleye from the 1-year-old 2019 class will hit the harvestable size of 15 inches in 2021.

The August survey found the 2020 yellow perch hatch index to 536 per hectare, which ODNR says is “very good.”

ODNR says an above-average yellow perch hatch will help bolster the population in 2022, along with the strong 2014 and 2018.