Lake Erie ice coverage shows a lot of thin ice

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 Weather Team reports Lake Erie is at about 40% ice coverage.

That will grow to 60% next week after extended freezing and subfreezing temperatures.

However, a lot of that is extremely thin.

Put-in-Bay volunteer firefighters showed just how thin in a recent trip out on the water in the department airboat.

They show the lake covered with ice shove, which is caused by current that makes big piles of ice on the lake.

They report most places had 4-6 inches of ice.

But in the areas with flat and smooth ice, the ice was only one inch at most.

They also want to remind people that it is extremely difficult to navigate, so it takes them much longer to rescue people who might need help.