MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WJW) — 200 passengers aboard the Goodtime were stuck on the ferry for hours in 6 foot waves, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The Goodtime stalled between Kellys Island and Marblehead Saturday night, everyone is safe and back on land, officials said.

*Photo Courtesy: USCG*

The Coast Guard said the ferry was towed back to shore at 9 p.m. Saturday after a mechanical malfunction with the ferry.

“The vessel lost propulsion,” Lieutenant Phillip Gurtler told Fox 8 News.” The USCG towed the vessel safely back to its home port in Sandusky and the ODNR assisted,” he added.