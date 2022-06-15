**Related Video Above: Ohio Edison called for lights out along Lake Erie to deter mayflies last summer as well.**

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — With the mayflies hatching this month, Ohio Edison energy company is working to keep the swarms at bay in Lake Erie communities.

Select street lamps are being turned off in Port Clinton and nearby towns over the next weeks in order to deter the bugs from buzzing in droves in the area.

“Many people don’t realize these flies create a safety issue because their carcasses contain an oily substance that makes the surfaces they coat very slick, especially when it rains,” Nick Katsaros, a FirstEnergy consultant said in a statement. “By turning off the streetlights near the lake over the next few months, we can help dissuade thousands, even millions, of mayflies from congregating near them.”

The insects, which are only live as adults for a couple short days, are known to hatch May through September.

Residents are asked to be careful while riding along darkened roads. Those who have any questions about the policy can call 1-800-633-4766.