LIVE: Lake Erie boaters hold parade to show support for President Trump

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — A group of Northeast Ohio boaters are taking to Lake Erie Thursday evening to show their support for President Donald Trump.

According to Lake Erie Boating, members of the Trump campaign team asked that the organization hold a boat parade to show support for the president during his re-election campaign.

Boaters are asked to meet in Sandusky Bay near The Cove Carryout at 4:30 p.m. with their Trump 2020 flags flying high.

Parade participants will cruise through the bay, heading to The Casino Marina on Kelley’s Island, where organizers have planned a post-parade meetup.

50 people have RSVPed to the event on Facebook.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: