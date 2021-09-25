Lake Erie beach hazard: High risk of rip currents reported

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement along the shores of Lake Erie Saturday afternoon.

The hazard is in effect for Cuyahoga, Ashtabula and Lake Counties through late tonight. As wind and waves could cause rip currents in the area, people are asked to not go into the water.

“Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake,” the National Weather Service warned.

The beach hazard may need to be extended through Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures are not forecasted to exceed the 70s this weekend.