Lake effect winding down; Rollercoaster temps continue

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The lake effect is still going over parts of Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties. A few local snow showers will be around overnight. Additional light accumulations are possible. Lake effect winds down by late-morning over those three counties.

We will enjoy one day in the 60s happening smack dab in the middle of the week!

Rain developing late Wednesday/night/Thursday followed by colder air and some lake effect snow Thursday night/Friday morning.

Rollercoaster temps prevail through Thanksgiving week and beyond. The chances of seeing additional snowfall during Thanksgiving week (leaning closer to Friday/Saturday) are increasing.

