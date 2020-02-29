Lake effect snow warning remains in effect overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING is active through Saturday afternoon for additional lake effect snow accumulation.

Lake effect snow is continuing to move west and east. Lakes Erie and Michigan will contribute to the snow showers and squalls through Saturday (early morning) along with an upper level trough swinging through. Blowing and drifting snow will produce low visibility in snow squalls.

Outside of the primary snowbelt, accumulations will be under 2″ especially in a secondary band expected to set up shop in areas like southern Cuyahoga and Lorain counties and northern Medina, Portage, and Summit counties.

Here is what we are expecting for additional snowfall through the end of this event. We are not ruling out a potential 3-6″ ADDITIONAL snow for higher elevations of the primary snow belt.

It’s cold! This cold spell wraps up tomorrow. March 1st arrives with a sunny ‘disposition’ and seasonable highs. Marching in like a ‘lamb’!

Panhandle storm track continues next week with high potential for rainfall early next week as well as temperatures in the 40s and the lower 50s. Temperatures for the first half of March are starting to trend ABOVE NORMAL

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: