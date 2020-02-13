Lake County Visitors Bureau offering assistance to brides affected by venue closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)-- Remarkable Lake County is offering help to area couples affected by the abrupt closure of Noah's Event Center in Mentor.

The visitors bureau said couples who had a wedding scheduled or groups with fundraisers planned at the shuttered venue could be eligible for up to $500. A total of $10,000 is available and will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“When we heard about Noah’s in Mentor suddenly closing we immediately thought about the negative impact it was going to have on people who had future events planned at that location," said Neil Stein, executive director of Remarkable Lake County.

Dozens of couples were stunned when Noah's closed last week after filing Chapter 7 bankruptcy. One bride, who is less than 90 days away from her wedding, reported she paid $6,000 to the venue.

"We understand $100 or $500 likely won’t cover all of the money that some of these folks lost with Noah’s abrupt closure, but we are lucky to have so many other great venues in Lake County where people can host events and we hope this program encourages people to look within our great county when they’re rescheduling their event," Stein said.

Applicants must provide proof they paid a deposit to Noah's in Mentor, and must host the event at another location in Lake County. To apply, click here.