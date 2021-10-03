Lake County sheriff’s office searching for missing Perry Township teen

Colin Griffith (Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Perry Township teen.

16-year-old Colin Griffith went missing after he left the area of Perry Highschool around 8:30 p.m. last night, according to a Facebook post.

It’s believed he was walking southbound on Center Road in Perry Village shortly after this time.

The post shows a photo of Colin and the clothing he was seen in.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-2794.

