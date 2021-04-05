Lake County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 88-year-old man

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing adult alert for an 88-year-old Painesville man.

Fred Lorenz left his home on Taylor Road at 11 a.m. Monday and did not return. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Lorenz has dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Lorenz is 6 foot 2 and 165 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was driving a blue 1946 Hudson pickup truck with Ohio plate 442XWK.

Anyone with information should call 1-866-693-9171. Please call 911 if you see Lorenz or his truck.