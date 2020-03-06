Lake County Sheriff’s Office developing safety app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) -- The Lake County Sheriffs Office may soon be at your fingertips.

According to Sheriff Frank Leonbruno, the Sheriff’s Office is in the final stages of developing a new app that would push out crime and traffic alerts to people with a smartphone.

“We would be one of the first in our area to do this.vThe Sheriff’s Office is unique, it touches just about every aspect of people’s lives,” said Leonbruno.

Leonbruno says he’s thought about this idea since he took office.

“What we are finding is not everybody has Facebook. So, when I became sheriff, I decided that we need a better platform to get information out to people who don’t use Facebook,” said Leonbruno.

Leonbruno asked for the public’s input Thursday on what people would most like to see.

“People like The Most Wanted. They have concerns over scams, people are most worried about their children,” said Leonbruno.

And with just one click, people would be able to send in tips or possibly request a patrol.

“They are just going to see the information we put out. In fact, they can pick and choose the areas they might want to contact us or emergencies,” said Leonbruno.

The app is designed by a company that specializes in smartphone app development for public safety organizations across the country.

Leonbruno hopes to have the app live in the next two months.