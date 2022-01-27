Lake County records several recent earthquakes, but why?

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – Two small earthquakes hit off the coast in Lake County on Thursday.

“It sounded like a big thud and I thought, did my daughter fall out of the bed?” said Jessica Jazbec of Willowick.

Jazbec was woken up abruptly around 3:30 a.m.

“The house started shaking and the bed started shaking and I thought, oh, that was an earthquake,” said Jazbec.

The United States Geological Survey recorded a second earthquake deep under Lake Erie around 1 p.m.

“They were pretty close in size. We’ve had five total this calendar year so far in that vicinity,” said Jeff Fox, a seismologist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Fox said the earthquakes ranged in magnitude from 2.1 to 2.5.

“The 2s, that’s when people start feeling them, people notice them. They are big enough to rattle dishes and cabinets,” said Fox.

Fox said that portion of Lake Erie in Lake County is a known epicenter of earthquakes due to the geologic history of the area.

“We don’t know if the faults are the same or if there are multiple faults. The problem is they are buried underground and we don’t have a surface expression to look at,” said Fox.

Fox said it’s a possibility that these recent ones could be aftershocks of a larger magnitude 4 earthquake back in 2019.

Seismologists will continue to monitor the seismic activity in Lake County.