Lake County officers rescue deer trapped under rocks

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The Eastlake Police Department helped rescue a deer at Galalina Beach Sunday morning.

Officers were called out around 11 a.m. after a deer got trapped underneath the beach’s brake wall rocks.

Eastlake Police Officer Taz White, as well as residents Scott Zupancic and Paul Vibbert, were able to lure the deer and pulled it out from under the rocks.

After the animal was rescued, it was carried to the beach and released.

In the post, Police Chief Larry Reik thanked everyone involved, saying this was, “a perfect example of one of the many things that are involved with suburban policing.”