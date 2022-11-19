LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Code Blue due to dipping temperatures this weekend.

The protocol means an emergency shelter has been set up for anyone who may need a place to stay, including those without homes.

The Code Blue is in effect now through Monday in Lake County, the Sheriff’s office said. FOX 8 meteorologists report temperatures are not supposed to leave the 20s through Sunday and snow is on the way. Lake County is among those Northeast Ohio Counties under a Lake Effect Snow Warning.

The pickup location is St James Episcopal Church at 131 North State Street. Find out more right here.