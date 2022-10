CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 7-year-old boy has been found safe.

Investigators said the boy was previously last seen on foot in the area in Concord Township around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say he was wearing stretchy pants, a t-shirt and red sensory headphones.

Now, the sheriff’s office says the child was safely located.