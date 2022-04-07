(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above.)

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– The Lake Humane Society reached an agreement with a Madison Township cat rescue to improve conditions following a raid at the facility last month.

The humane society’s investigations department executed a search warrant at Holy Cat Whiskers on March 8 because of statements and photographs about unsanitary conditions. They ended up seizing 144 cats for medical evaluation and treatment.

According to the Lake Humane Society, Holy Cat Whiskers, “Courageously acknowledged its deficiencies.”

“We are pleased an agreement was reached with Holy Cat Whiskers without necessity for the filing of criminal charges and we applaud them for taking responsibility and moving forward. Our hope is that in the future, when a rescue becomes overwhelmed or needs help, they reach out to Lake Humane Society before a larger issue occurs. We see great value in local rescues and working together as a team. We all have the same end goal—to save as many lives as possible,” said Lori Caszatt, Lake Human Society executive director.

The rescue will avoid criminal charges under the following conditions:

Operate pursuant to a shelter management plan, designed by both a Lake Humane Society veterinarian and a veterinarian for Holy Cat Whiskers, which provides for quarantine and other protocols consistent with best practices in shelter operation, including providing for a maximum number of cats to be kept in the facility and for veterinary care on a schedule to ensure the health and well-being of each cat;

All cats must be kept in a humane, sanitary, and lawful manner; and

Lake Humane Society and other law enforcement are permitted to perform random, unannounced inspections of the facility and its care records.

(FOX 8 photo)

The Lake Humane Society also asked Holy Cat Whiskers to reimburse it for $11,227 to cover the partial cost of caring for the cats. They suffered conditions like respiratory infections, ear mites, dental issues and untreated skin conditions.

Some of the cats are now up for adoption at the Lake Human Society.